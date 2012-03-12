版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 05:42 BJT

Chevron Richmond refinery restarts alky unit -county

HOUSTON, March 12 Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery restarted an alkylation unit on Sunday, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.

The alkylation unit, which makes octane-boosting additives for gasoline from refining byproducts, was shut on Saturday due to a power outage.

A Chevron representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐