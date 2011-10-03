Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Chevron says work to last four to six weeks
* Work to maintain equipment performance -company
(Updates with company statement)
Oct 3 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery has begun overhauling a crude distillation unit and a lube oils plant, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.
A Chevron spokeswoman confirmed work was underway at the refinery.
"What I can comment on is that over the next four to six weeks, the Chevron Richmond Refinery will be conducting planned maintenance work in order to maintain the performance of our equipment," said Chevron spokeswoman Melissa Ritchie
The overhaul was expected to last up 45 days, the sources said.
The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil at the refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.
The lube oil plant produces lubricating oils for machinery and vehicle engines. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.