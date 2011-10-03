UPDATE 1-Chevron Richmond begins crude unit overhaul -sources

* Chevron says work to last four to six weeks

Oct 3 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery has begun overhauling a crude distillation unit and a lube oils plant, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

A Chevron spokeswoman confirmed work was underway at the refinery.

"What I can comment on is that over the next four to six weeks, the Chevron Richmond Refinery will be conducting planned maintenance work in order to maintain the performance of our equipment," said Chevron spokeswoman Melissa Ritchie

The overhaul was expected to last up 45 days, the sources said.

The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil at the refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.

The lube oil plant produces lubricating oils for machinery and vehicle engines. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)