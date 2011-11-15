Chevron Richmond crude unit hit by Mon. fire -filing

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
HOUSTON Nov 15 A fire broke out Monday night in a crude unit at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.
The fire broke out as the crude unit was being started, according to the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency.
The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. local time Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday), according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba) (erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 0508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.