Fire extinguished at Citgo Corpus Christi refinery -notice

HOUSTON Feb 24 A small fire was quickly extinguished in the east plant of Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Friday, according to a notice issued by the local Emergency Planning Committee.

The notice told residents near the refinery they did not need to take shelter due to the blaze.

A Citgo representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.