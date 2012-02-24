Fire extinguished at Citgo Corpus Christi refinery -notice

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
HOUSTON Feb 24 A small fire was quickly extinguished in the east plant of Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Friday, according to a notice issued by the local Emergency Planning Committee.
The notice told residents near the refinery they did not need to take shelter due to the blaze.
A Citgo representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.