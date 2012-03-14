版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 08:06 BJT

Citgo says restarted Corpus Christi Alky unit Tues

HOUSTON, March 13 Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery restarted an alkylation unit in the refinery's East Plant, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The startup went smoothly and without incident," the spokesman said in a statement.

The alkylation unit, which uses refinery byproducts to make octane-booster blendstocks for gasoline, was shut on March 5, after a steam release containing hydrofluoric acid was detected.

