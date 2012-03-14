Citgo says restarted Corpus Christi Alky unit Tues

US STOCKS-Wall St rally chugs along on Trump's tax talk, strong data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
HOUSTON, March 13 Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery restarted an alkylation unit in the refinery's East Plant, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The startup went smoothly and without incident," the spokesman said in a statement.
The alkylation unit, which uses refinery byproducts to make octane-booster blendstocks for gasoline, was shut on March 5, after a steam release containing hydrofluoric acid was detected.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source (Adds German government, more sources comment)