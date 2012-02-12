版本:
Citgo Corpus Christi refinery reports upset -filing

HOUSTON Feb 12 Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported a unit malfunction that triggered flaring at its east and west plants on Friday night, according to a notice the refinery filed with local officials.

Citgo performed a planned overhaul of the crude distillation unit in the east plant of the refinery between Jan. 11 and 31.

Citgo is the U.S. refining and marketing unit of Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA.

