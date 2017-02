Aug 3 Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday production rates at its 429,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana, have returned to normal after completion of scheduled turnarounds.

Citgo reduced production rates at the refinery on Tuesday due to a mechanical issue.

On Wednesday, the company reported sulfur recovery units (SRU) tripped in the process of cleaning the fuel gas system. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)