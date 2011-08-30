Conoco says Bayway refinery ops not resumed yet

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 30 ConocoPhillips Inc (COP.N) said on Tuesday its 238,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey had yet resumed operations following Hurricane Irene.
On Monday, Conoco began the process of restarting the refinery, according to a source familiar with operations, after it had been shut on Saturday ahead of Irene.
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.