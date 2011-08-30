版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 22:28 BJT

Conoco says Bayway refinery ops not resumed yet

NEW YORK Aug 30 ConocoPhillips Inc (COP.N) said on Tuesday its 238,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey had yet resumed operations following Hurricane Irene.

On Monday, Conoco began the process of restarting the refinery, according to a source familiar with operations, after it had been shut on Saturday ahead of Irene.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐