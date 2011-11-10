Conoco reports flaring at Carson, Calif, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase
Nov 10 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported an
unplanned flaring at the Carson plant of its 139,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Los Angeles, California, in a filing
with state regulators on Thursday.
The flaring occurred between 1:25 pm and 5.00 pm local
time, a filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District
said.
Conoco's Los Angeles refinery is composed of two linked
facilities located roughly five miles apart in Carson and
Wilmington. Carson processes crude oil, and Wilmington upgrades
the products.
A company spokesman declined to comment on the incident.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)