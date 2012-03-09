版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 00:53 BJT

Conoco to shut Wash. refinery for work-filing

HOUSTON, March 9 ConocoPhillips' 
100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery
plans to begin shutting down for a planned overhaul of all
refinery units except the boilers and flare on Friday, according
to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.	
    The notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency did not
state the length of the planned overhaul, but West Coast spot
market traders have said it could be at least six weeks.	
    Conoco has not told the agency of any significant shift in
the start date of the overhaul, according to notices filed
through Friday morning.

