Conoco completes work at Wash. refinery; begins LA overhaul

HOUSTON, April 23 Conoco Phillips has completed a plant-wide overhaul of its 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery, a company spokesman said on Monday. Conoco added it has also started maintenance at its 139,000 bpd Los Angeles refinery, which has plants in the Los Angeles suburbs of Wilmington and Carson, California, performing an overhaul of undisclosed units, said spokesman Rich Johnson. The Ferndale refinery began work on March 9, roiling West Coast spot refined products markets who were also dealing with the shutdown of BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery due to a February fire.