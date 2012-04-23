版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 01:17 BJT

Conoco completes work at Wash. refinery; begins LA overhaul

HOUSTON, April 23 Conoco Phillips has
completed a plant-wide overhaul of its 100,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery, a company spokesman said
on Monday.	
    Conoco added it has also started maintenance at its 139,000
bpd Los Angeles refinery, which has plants in the Los Angeles
suburbs of Wilmington and Carson, California, performing an
overhaul of undisclosed units, said spokesman Rich Johnson.	
    The Ferndale refinery began work on March 9, roiling West
Coast spot refined products markets who were also dealing with
the shutdown of BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery due to a February fire.

