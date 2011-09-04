Conoco reports upset at Sweeny TX refinery

HOUSTON, Sept 4 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported a compressor trip that caused flaring late Saturday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Department of Environmental Quality said the coker and HP smokeless flares had visible emissions for less than 30 minutes. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)