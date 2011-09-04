Conoco reports upset at Sweeny TX refinery

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 mln secured credit facility commitment
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
HOUSTON, Sept 4 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported a compressor trip that caused flaring late Saturday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with the Texas Department of Environmental Quality said the coker and HP smokeless flares had visible emissions for less than 30 minutes. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 8 BHP Billiton Plc has begun halting operations at its Escondida copper mine in northern Chile, the world's largest, ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.