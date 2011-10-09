Conoco: L.A. refinery tank fire out, no output impact

Oct 9 Production was not expected to be affected by a Sunday morning fire around a storage tank at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, a company spokesman.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze, which was put out by the refinery's in-house firefighters, said Conoco spokesman Rich Johnson.

"The affected unit has been shut down, and it is not expected to impact throughput at the refinery," Johnson said in a statement.