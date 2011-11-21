Conoco says completes Ponca City CDU overhaul

HOUSTON Nov 21 ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 198,400 barrel per day (bpd) Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery has completed a planned overhaul on a crude distillation unit, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The crude unit was shut in early October for the work, which lasted for six weeks.

A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all other refining units. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)