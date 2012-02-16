Conoco begins Rodeo refinery hydrogen plant ovehaul-regulator

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
HOUSTON Feb 16 ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery began a planned overhaul on Thursday that includes the refinery's hydrogen plant, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.
The refinery also filed a notice of a planned shutdown at San Francisco Bay-area refinery with the California Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. The shutdown is expected to last five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency.
A Conoco representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.