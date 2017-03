NEW YORK, April 13 A small fire broke out at ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California, on Thursday morning but no hazardous materials were released, a local fire department said on Friday.

The fire broke out at 11:00 AM EDT (1500 GMT), according to Bryan Craig, Battalion Chief at the local fire station.

A report on the San Jose Mercury News website had said a fire was extinguished at the refinery on Friday.