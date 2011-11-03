UPDATE 1-Conoco Rodeo refinery coke pit hit by fire -filing

(Adds description of coke pit)

HOUSTON Nov 3 A fire broke out in a coke pit at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 120,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery on Thursday morning, according to a notice filed with the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials office.

The refinery told Contra Costa officials that the refinery's in-house fire department was able to battle the blaze.

A Conoco representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

A coke pit is where petroleum coke, a coal substitute made from residual crude oil, is dumped after being produced in delayed coking unit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)