Conoco Rodeo refinery coke pit hit by fire -filing

HOUSTON Nov 3 A fire broke out in a coke pit at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 120,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Rodeo, Cailfornia, refinery on Thursday morning, according to a notice filed with the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials office.

The refinery told Contra Costa officials that the refinery's in-house fire department was able to battle the blaze.

A Conoco representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

