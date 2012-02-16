版本:
2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Conoco says planned work underway at Rodeo refinery

Feb 16 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday planned maintenance was underway at its 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery.

The refiner did not give details on specific units involved and the duration of the work.

The overhaul, that includes the refinery's hydrogen plant, was expected to last five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency.

