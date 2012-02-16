Conoco says planned work underway at Rodeo refinery

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday planned maintenance was underway at its 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery.
The refiner did not give details on specific units involved and the duration of the work.
The overhaul, that includes the refinery's hydrogen plant, was expected to last five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.