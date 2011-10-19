Conoco reports units restart at Sweeny, TX, refinery

Oct 19 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported the restart of several units after a power disruption on Tuesday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center on Wednesday.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the wastewater regenerative thermal oxidizer, the sulfur recovery units and the flare gas recovery system shut for a brief period.

"A primary side 69kv bushing on the transformer failed causing a refinery wide power interruption," the filing said. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)