Conoco reports units restart at Sweeny, TX, refinery

Oct 19 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported the
restart of several units after a power disruption on Tuesday at
its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas,
according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center on
Wednesday.
The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality said the wastewater regenerative thermal oxidizer, the
sulfur recovery units and the flare gas recovery system shut
for a brief period.
"A primary side 69kv bushing on the transformer failed
causing a refinery wide power interruption," the filing said.
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database
see here or go to
<OFD/INFO>)
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)