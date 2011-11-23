UPDATE 1-Conoco reports unit upset at Sweeny, TX refinery

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon ties up with IBM for digital transformation
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
(Adds details)
Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a co-generation unit shutdown due to an upset at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being brought back online.
A separate filing by ChevronPhillip, jointly owned by Conoco and Chevron, also reported a unit upset at the neighbouring petrochemical facility.
Though the Sweeny refinery mainly processes heavy, high-sulfur crude, it also refines light, low-sulfur crude. Refinery facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, delayed coking, alkylation, a continuous regeneration reformer and hydrodesulfurization units. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta; Editing by Manash Goswami)
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.