Conoco reports unit upset at Sweeny, TX refinery

Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a co-generation unit shut due to an upset at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being brought back online. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)

