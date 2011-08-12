Conoco reports alkylation unit snag at Sweeny, TX, refinery

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported a snag in alkylation unit 30 at its 247,000 barrel-per-day Sweeny, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
"One of the two air blowers on the flare tripped causing the flare stack to smoke intermittently," the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
Troubleshooting began immediately and replacement of one of the malfunctioning blower is currently under way, the filing added. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.