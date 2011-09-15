版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 16日 星期五 00:50 BJT

Conoco shuts Trainer boiler for work -agency

May 15 ConocoPhillips' 185,000 barrel per day (bpd) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery shut a boiler on Monday for inspection and maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

Conoco reported exceeding permitted levels of nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere during the planned shutdown of Boiler 9, said Lynda Rebarchak, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The Trainer refinery is one of two East Coast refineries Conoco is said to be considering for sale, according to Wall Street analysts who cover the Houston-based energy giant. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

