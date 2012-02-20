版本:
Conoco Westlake refinery plant malfunctions -filing

HOUSTON Feb 19 ConocoPhillips' 239,400 barrel per day (bpd) Westlake, Louisiana refinery reported a plant malfunction that triggered flaring on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regualtors.

A notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center did not identify the plant which sustained the malfunction.

Sulfur dioxide was released into the atmosphere due to the malfunction, according to the notice.

