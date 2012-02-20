Conoco Westlake refinery plant malfunctions -filing

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
HOUSTON Feb 19 ConocoPhillips' 239,400 barrel per day (bpd) Westlake, Louisiana refinery reported a plant malfunction that triggered flaring on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regualtors.
A notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center did not identify the plant which sustained the malfunction.
Sulfur dioxide was released into the atmosphere due to the malfunction, according to the notice.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.