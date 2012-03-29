版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 12:28 BJT

Conoco reports unit upset at Westlake, LA, refinery

March 29 ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported an unit upset at its 239,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Westlake, Louisiana refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, triggered sulfur dioxide emissions at the refinery, the filing said.

