PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Aug 28 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 139,000 barrel per day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, warned of planned flaring on Sunday, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.
The notice did not say why the refinery planned to use its safety flare system, but said the flaring was not due an equipment breakdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e