Firefighters battle Conoco L.A. tank fire -filing

Oct 9 Firefighters battled a Sunday morning blaze that broke around a storage tank at ConocoPhillips' 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators.

The filing did not say what the tank contained. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)

