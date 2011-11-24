Conoco JV Wood River reports compressor upset -filing

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 24 A wet gas compressor tripped out of production on Wednesday at ConocoPhillips (COP.N) joint-venture 306,000 barrel per day (bpd) Wood River, Illinois, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators.
The malfunction triggered flaring and the release of sulfur dioxide from the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO). (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.