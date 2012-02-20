Conoco JV Wood River fixes compressor malfunction -filing

HOUSTON Feb 19 ConocoPhillips' joint-venture 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery at Wood River, Illinois, fixed a compressor problem on Friday, according to a notice filed by the refinery with Illinois pollution regulators.

The notice did not say on which unit the compressor was located.

The Wood River refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.