UPDATE 1-Worker falls, dies at Conoco Wood River refinery

* OSHA investigating worker's death

* Work unrelated to expansion, restart

(Updates with company statement, background)

HOUSTON, July 6 A contract worker died after falling from the top of an asphalt storage tank on Tuesday at the ConocoPhillips (COP.N) refinery in Wood River, Illinois, the company said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old man fell about 45 feet (13.7 metres) on Tuesday afternoon from a scaffold used in maintenance work, according to local media reports.

The worker was identified as Bradley D. Edmund of Taylorville, Illinois, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Conoco did not disclose the worker's name.

"All personnel at the Wood River refinery are deeply saddened by this accident and their thoughts and prayers are with the worker's family," Conoco spokesman Rich Johnson said in a statement.

The worker was employed by Matrix Service Industrial Contractors Inc, Johnson said.

"ConocoPhillips is working with Matrix and (the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to determine the cause of the accident," he said.

The work being done at the time of the accident is not related to a refinery expansion project or work to restore production after a June 25 power disruption, Johnson said.

The 306,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Conoco, which operates the plant, and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), a spin-off from EnCana Corp (ECA.N).

The expansion will add 50,000 bpd in refining capacity and upgrade the plant's ability to run cheaper heavy sour crude oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)