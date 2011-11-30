Conoco says completes Wood River project start-up

HOUSTON Nov 30 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that its joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, successfully completed the start-up of a new coker and refinery expansion.

The $3.8-billion expansion boosts the 308,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery's capacity by 50,000 bpd and increases its ability to process heavy Canadian crude oil.

The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy .