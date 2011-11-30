Conoco says completes Wood River project start-up

Japan automaker shares feel heat ahead of Trump-Abe meeting
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
HOUSTON Nov 30 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that its joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, successfully completed the start-up of a new coker and refinery expansion.
The $3.8-billion expansion boosts the 308,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery's capacity by 50,000 bpd and increases its ability to process heavy Canadian crude oil.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy .
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault's struggling Russian venture Avtovaz reported on Friday a 39 percent reduction in losses last year after pushing through efficiency improvements and cost-cutting measures.