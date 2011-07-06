Worker killed at Conoco's Wood River refinery-local media

HOUSTON, July 6 A contract worker was killed after falling from a scaffold next to a large tank on Tuesday at the ConocoPhillips (COP.N) joint-venture 306,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to local media reports.

The 38-year-old man fell about 45 feet (13.7 metres) from the scaffold on Tuesday afternoon, which was in place to facilitate maintenance work on the tank, according to the Alton, Illinois, Telegraph newspaper and KMOX-TV. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)