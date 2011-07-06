Conoco says Wood River still running at cut rates

HOUSTON, July 6 ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Wood River, Illinois, refinery continues to run at reduced production levels following a June 25 power disruption, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The refinery continues to operate at reduced rates as a result of the power disruption caused by severe thunderstorms," said Conoco spokesman Rich Johnson in a statement.

Several units at the refinery were shut by the power disruption. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)