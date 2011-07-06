Conoco says Wood River still running at cut rates

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
HOUSTON, July 6 ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Wood River, Illinois, refinery continues to run at reduced production levels following a June 25 power disruption, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The refinery continues to operate at reduced rates as a result of the power disruption caused by severe thunderstorms," said Conoco spokesman Rich Johnson in a statement.
Several units at the refinery were shut by the power disruption. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities
LONDON, Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.