2012年 3月 9日

Conoco reports compressor failure at Wood River refinery

March 9 ConocoPhillips on Friday reported a compressor failure at its 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators.

The incident happened around 14:32 pm, local time, Thursday, the filing said.

