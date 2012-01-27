版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 27日 星期五 13:19 BJT

Conoco reports SO2 emissions at Wood River refinery

Jan 27 ConocoPhillips on Friday reported sulfur dioxide emissions and flaring at its 356,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident happened around 9:AM local time, Thursday and the feed is being transferred to another unit, the filing said.

The filing did not identify the unit.

The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐