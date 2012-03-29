Conoco reports SCOT unit offline at Wood River refinery

Pioneer Energy's posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.
March 29 ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a SCOT (Shell Claus Off-Gas Treating) unit tripped off line at its 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators.
The incident occurred around 10:56 am, local time, Wednesday, the filing said.
The Wood River refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.
* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics
* Announced positive results from first feasibility study of omnipod horizon(tm) hybrid closed-loop system