ConocoPhillip's Garland won't comment on Trainer

April 9 The chief executive officer of
ConocoPhillips' newly minted downstream spinoff told
analysts in its inaugural conference call that he would not
comment on negotiations for the sales of its 185,000 barrel per
day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.
Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said the new company
will continue to shore up its refining portfolio and there may
be additional portfolio actions in addition to the two
refineries currently on the sales block -- Trainer and Alliance
in Louisiana.