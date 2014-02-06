版本:
Japan's Cosmo Oil cuts crude refining plan for Feb by 6 pct

TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Thursday it cut the amount of crude it plans to refine in February by 6 percent because of lower demand for oil products, particularly kerosene, due to milder weather.

The company plans to refine 444,000 barrels per day this month, down from an earlier plan of 473,000 bpd, the company said in a statement.
