Japan's Cosmo Oil to refine 12 pct more crude in Jan

TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Thursday it planned to refine 12 percent more crude oil in January from a year earlier as its main Chiba refinery, which was shut a year ago, is in operation this month.

The company would refine 422,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, a company spokesman said. The company added that sluggish domestic demand had prompted it to trim its initial refining plan by 9 percent.

The Tokyo-based firm operates three refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 495,000 bpd. It has no plans for refinery maintenance in January-March, the spokesman added.