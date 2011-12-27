UPDATE 1-Cosmo Oil to resume refining ops at quake-hit plant

* Suspension order lifted on LPG facilities

* Aims to resume hydro-desulphurisation unit

TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it would prepare to resume partial refining operations at its 220,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery for the first time since fire engulfed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks after the March 11 earthquake.

The move comes after the governor of Chiba prefecture lifted a suspension order on the refinery's LPG shipping and storage facilities, the company said.

The units it will initially restart include one for hydro-desulphurisation. In November it said it aimed to restart a 36,000 bpd No.10 ABM hydro-desulphurisation unit by the year-end after obtaining approval from local authorities.

Cosmo's Chiba refinery and JX Nippon Oil & Energy's Sendai refinery in northeast Japan are the last two refineries that remain offline following the quake, which devastated large areas of the northeast coast. Four other refineries that shut down after the quake have resumed operations.

Last month, Cosmo Oil factored in the restart of its 120,000 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) from the beginning of 2012 in its earnings forecast for the year ending next March.