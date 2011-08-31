CORRECTED - Coffeyville starts up UAN plant at fertilizer plant

(Corrects headline to read "fertilizer plant" instead of "Kansas refinery" and corrects first paragraph to read "fertilizer facility" instead of "115,700 barrel-per-day refinery")

Aug 31 Coffeyville Resources reported startup of UAN plant at its fertilizer facility in Coffeyville, Kansas, which led to a release of ammonia to the flare stack, according to a filing with regulators.

The filing with the National Response Center said the release was not secured, and the company was maintaining control of the process. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)