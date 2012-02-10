CVR plans late Feb Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery work

HOUSTON Feb 10 CVR Energy's 115,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery will begin shutting down a crude distillation unit, coking unit and a hydrotreater in late February ahead of a planned overhaul set to begin Feb. 28, a company spokesman said.

Also included in the work will be an atmospheric vacuum unit, the company said.

"We're doing the last third of a bifurcated turnaround," said CVR spokesman Steve Eames. "The work will begin Feb. 28."