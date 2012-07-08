版本:
CVR Wynnewood refinery continues repairs - filing

HOUSTON, July 8 CVR Energy's 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery was continuing repairs begun July 3, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center on Saturday.

The repairs caused a release of hydrogen sulfide from the refinery, according to the notice.

