Delek CEO says WTI/Brent spread to shrink

HOUSTON Aug 4 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc (DK.N) CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin said on Thursday he expects the premium of London's Brent to U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate to shrink to $12 to $8 in the next 18 months.

He told analysts on Delek's second-quarter earnings conference call that multiple proposals to build pipelines that would bring landlocked crude at the WTI delivery point in Cushing Oklahoma to the refinery-rich Gulf Coast will deflate the spread CL-LCO1=R, which hit a record high of $23.57 a barrel on July 14.

"I'm surprised it's stayed already as high as it is," Yemin said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)