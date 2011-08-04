Delek CEO says WTI/Brent spread to shrink

HOUSTON Aug 4 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc (DK.N)
CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin said on Thursday he expects the premium of
London's Brent to U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas
Intermediate to shrink to $12 to $8 in the next 18 months.
He told analysts on Delek's second-quarter earnings
conference call that multiple proposals to build pipelines that
would bring landlocked crude at the WTI delivery point in
Cushing Oklahoma to the refinery-rich Gulf Coast will deflate
the spread CL-LCO1=R, which hit a record high of $23.57 a
barrel on July 14.
"I'm surprised it's stayed already as high as it is," Yemin
said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays)