Delek Tyler refinery reports FCC equipment upset

BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
April 25 Delek U.S. Holdings reported an equipment malfunction in a gasoline-making, fluid catalytic cracking unit 2 (FCC) at its 60,000-barrels-per-day Tyler, Texas, refinery, in a filing with state pollution regulators on Wednesday.
The upset triggered a flaring event at about 12:29 am local time on Tuesday and the emissions lasted for about 16 hours, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed.or go to )
* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance