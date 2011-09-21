Smoke over Delek Tyler refinery from flaring-local media

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
Sept 21 Smoke was visible over Delek U.S. Holdings' (DK.N) 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Tyler, Texas due to flaring, a local media report said Wednesday.
"Operators at the refinery said the sight was just burn off," KLTV said on its website.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.