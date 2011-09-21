版本:
Smoke over Delek Tyler refinery from flaring-local media

Sept 21 Smoke was visible over Delek U.S. Holdings' (DK.N) 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Tyler, Texas due to flaring, a local media report said Wednesday.

"Operators at the refinery said the sight was just burn off," KLTV said on its website.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

