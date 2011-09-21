Tyler refinery emission linked to power issue-Delek

Sept 21 Delek U.S. Holdings (DK.N) said on Wednesday an electrical issue led to emissions at its 60,000 barrel-per-day Tyler, Texas refinery.

"An electrical issue contributed to visible emissions from one of the flares," the company said in a statement.

The company does not anticipate any impact to product availability from the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, local media reported smoke visible over the refinery. [ID:nWNAB7801] (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)