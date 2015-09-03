Delta's Philadelphia refinery running at 110 pct, margins swell

| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Delta Air Lines Inc is
running its Philadelphia area oil refinery at a near-record 110
percent of capacity, according to a person familiar with
operations, a sign of the surprisingly strong summer profits
U.S. refineries are generating.
While collapsing global crude oil markets have cast a dark
shadow over much of the energy industry, refiners are running
flat out this summer to meet record U.S. demand for gasoline.
Some have pressed beyond their theoretical limits as rivals
suffered unexpected breakdowns or glitches last month.
The refinery, in Trainer, Pennsylvania, has been running at
a clip of roughly 204,000 barrels per day for the past month,
the source said, resulting in higher yields of gasoline and
distillates. The plant's nameplate capacity is 185,000 bpd,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
"We have run that before, but not in a very long time," the
source said.
The refinery is operated by a Delta subsidiary, Monroe
Energy, which declined to comment.
The increased run rates are the result of, among other
factors, the replacement and widening of pipes to allow for
greater flows, the source said. Typically, crude units can
safely run above their stated capacity, but processing units are
limited by a number of factors, including piping and the type of
crude, experts say.
Delta is not alone. HollyFrontier Corp. ran its
refineries in Tulsa, Oklahoma and El Dorado, Kansas at rates
above 100 percent in the second quarter, Chief Executive Mike
Jennings told analysts a month ago.
In the entire Midwest region, refiners ran at 100.3 percent
of capacity in the week to July 31, EIA data showed, matching
their peak from a year earlier.
U.S. motorists, encouraged by cheap gasoline prices, drove a
record 275 billion miles in June, surpassing the previous peak
from 2007. Gasoline demand, which accounts for a tenth of world
oil demand, rose 4 percent that month from a year ago, data
showed this week.
"Demand for gasoline in the United States is high, perhaps
as high as its ever been," said John Auers, executive vice
president at refinery consulting firm Turner Mason. "Refiners
are taking advantage of it."
HOBBLED RIVALS
An unusually large number of Monroe's rivals have been
hobbled by glitches or outages over the past month.
U.S. refiners processed more than 17 million barrels per day
in the last week of July, the highest on record. Throughput
rates have, however, fallen in each of the past four weeks,
typically the time when summer holiday gasoline demand peaks.
On the East Coast alone, refiners processed 1.23 million bpd
of crude oil in the first week of August, the highest since
September 2011, just before the last of a string of refinery
closures that reduced the region's capacity. Last week
throughput had eased to 1.217 million bpd. REFCR-1-EIA
PBF Energy is still working to repair compressors
associated with the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at
its Delaware City refinery after a Aug. 21 fire knocked it out
of service. Phillips 66 shut its Bayway, New Jersey, refinery's
150,000 bpd FCC, the largest on the East Coast, unexpectedly
last week before restarting it on Sunday, and Philadelphia
Energy Solutions was forced to shut an FCC over the
weekend and suffered a fire in a reforming unit Monday.
BEYOND JET FUEL
Delta has moved beyond its initial goal of making jet fuel
for its fleet of airplanes, the stated mission when the airline
shocked the business community with its purchase of the refinery
in 2012.
"Simply producing jet fuel was not going to be the way they
were going to make profits. They have to be an autonomous
refinery," said Ed Hirs, an energy professor at the University
of Houston who has been critical of Delta's decision.
Delta reported profits of $176 million at the refinery in
the first half of the year, ahead of its target of $300 million
for the year. Market prices suggest the windfall has continued.
Gasoline crack spreads LRBc1-LCOc1, a rough measure of
refiner margins, climbed to $24 a barrel in August, the highest
in at least five years for the month. Physical New York harbor
premium gasoline PU-NYH traded at the highest premium to
benchmark BFO BFO- crude in a decade, Reuters data shows.
