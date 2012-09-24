Delta's Trainer refinery begins making jet fuel-source

UPDATE 1-StanChart shares fall after return to profit without dividend
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Delta Air Lines' 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, has begun producing jet fuel, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Last spring, Delta made the bold move of buying a refinery from Phillips 66 to control fuel costs - which reached $12 billion in 2011 - for its fleet. The refinery, which was shut in late September 2011, has been undergoing maintenance and upgrading, and began restarting earlier this month.
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.