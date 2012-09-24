Delta's Trainer refinery begins making jet fuel-source

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Delta Air Lines' 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, has begun producing jet fuel, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Last spring, Delta made the bold move of buying a refinery from Phillips 66 to control fuel costs - which reached $12 billion in 2011 - for its fleet. The refinery, which was shut in late September 2011, has been undergoing maintenance and upgrading, and began restarting earlier this month.